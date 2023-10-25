Everything Aaron Nola has said about Phillies free agency
Did Aaron Nola pitch his final game for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday?
By Josh Wilson
Aaron Nola had a chance to lead a Philadelphia Phillies closeout in Game 6 to send the Arizona Diamondbacks packing. Instead, Nola gave up six hits and four earned runs in four and a third innings pitched, an uncharacteristically bad performance from the ace pitcher. That led to a Phillies loss that spiraled into a Game 7 upset, ending the Phillies season.
Nola is home grown, having started his career in Philly in 2015 and only played for the Phillies his entire big league campaign, but his impending free agency this offseason combined with his high-quality performance makes him a flight threat this offseason.
Pitching is a top priority for several teams around the league this season, and Nola's consistency as a pitcher in the Cy Young mix for four seasons now will make him a highly sought-after player.
Over the last four seasons, Nola is averaging a 105 ERA+, a 1.077 WHIP and a 5.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Here's what he had to say after the Phillies were eliminated on returning in 2024.
Aaron Nola comments on Philadelphia return
First and foremost, Nola wants to return to Philadelphia. Asked after the Game 6 loss he said, "I hope so," in regards to a return.
Nola's desire to return does not guarantee it will happen. The Phillies need to desire him back, too, which they likely will. But then there's pricing. Either side may have a vastly different number in mind than the other party, which could push Nola elsewhere.
It's no different than what Nola's said before, which is that he's loved his time in Philly and his experience coming up through a rebuilding era has given him an attachment to the city.
Only time will tell. All too often the returns that fans want to see (and that players want themselves, for emotional reasons) don't come to bear because these transactions are business deals, at the end of the day.
With winter meetings a few months off, it won't be that long before we have an idea of whether the Phillies bring back Nola or try to replace his role in the rotation with a new pitcher.