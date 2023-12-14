3 Pittsburgh Steelers having their most disappointing season in 2023
These three Pittsburgh Steelers are not helping the cause in 2023.
By James Nolan
C Mason Cole
Steelers center Mason Cole has struggled with his snaps all season long. This has been the 27-year-old's worst season throughout his career, and Pittsburgh needs more consistency out of him the rest of the way.
Cole signed a three-year deal with the Steelers an offseason ago. His contract will expire at the end of 2024, but Pittsburgh wouldn't have too much of a cap hit if they were to release him.
The QB play hasn't been great for Pittsburgh this season, but that could be partially due to Cole.
It’s been the same thing every week with Cole, as low snaps are becoming a weekly occurrence in Pittsburgh. Cole needs to finish the rest of the season strong not just for the team, but for himself. His future with the Steelers could be in question if he continues to struggle.
Cole is a great blocker, but his position isn’t just blocking, unfortunately. He’s only allowed two sacks this season while playing 818 snaps. The veteran needs to fix his snapping problem though, as it’s been holding the Steelers back this season way too much.