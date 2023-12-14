3 Pittsburgh Steelers having their most disappointing season in 2023
These three Pittsburgh Steelers are not helping the cause in 2023.
By James Nolan
HC Mike Tomlin
Tomlin has been the Steelers head coach since 2007, and he's never had a losing season. In 2023, it might be the first-ever losing season for the 51-year-old. Pittsburgh has lost two straight games, and they're just 2-3 in their last five games.
Rumors of the locker room losing faith in Tomlin have been spurring lately, which would be a first for the former Super Bowl champion HC. Even with all the drama going around in Pittsburgh, they're still in the playoff hunt.
Some members of the media believe it might be time for the Steelers to part ways with Tomlin, but that might not be the best move. Kenny Pickett hasn't looked like a first-round pick, but they still managed to go 7-5 in his starts.
With four games left, Tomlin still has a chance to change the narrative around his team. A postseason berth would go a long way for Pittsburgh's head coach, especially considering all the noise surrounding the team this season.
It will be a challenge for future Hall of Fame head coach, considering Mitchell Tribusky's career record as a starter is The Steelers haven't had a losing season under him in the 17 years he's been there.
Through the first 14 weeks, it looks like Tomlin is having his worst season as head coach. If the Steelers sneak into the playoffs though, it would further Tomlin's legacy as one of the greatest head coach's in the history of the NFL.