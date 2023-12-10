NFL rumors: Latest Steelers report is everything that's wrong with Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not going to fire Mike Tomlin. Yet, should the Steelers front office hold Tomlin somewhat responsible for his team's recent performance?
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has lost to two straight two-win teams in the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. In each loss it became clear that Tomlin has either lost its player, or does not have the necessary talent to make the AFC Postseason in 2023.
Yes, Tomlin lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, but the Steelers second-year signal caller hasn't impressed much this year, either. Pickett's lack of development got Matt Canada fired. Yet, Tomlin is the man who hired Canada initially, and kept him around for the 2023 season despite plenty of signs his offense was inept at the NFL level.
Tomlin is involved at every level of the Steelers organization, and has been for years. Whether it's coaching hires, free-agent signings, the NFL Draft and more -- Tomlin has a hand in it. For that reason, he deserves praise when his choices work out, and criticism when they fail.
NFL Rumors: Steelers won't consider firing Mike Tomlin
There's a local narrative building around Tomlin which rivals the national one. The local narrative suggests that Tomlin cannot win without Ben Roethlisberger, and only won a Super Bowl with the team Bill Cowher built. The national media narrative is that Tomlin has carried the Steelers since the tail end of Roethlisberger's career, as they continue to fawn over his record streak of over-.500 seasons. The correct answer is somewhere in the middle.
When Tomlin makes mistakes, he should have to answer for them. Yet, per Dianna Russini, those inside the Steelers organization aren't concerned about this level of performance.
"It’s hard to find anyone in the Steelers’ organization who strongly believes 51-year-old Mike Tomlin will get fired. Though the head coach who has never had a losing season has been losing lately,and to losing teams in front of their home crowd, it’s always explained to me by people who know the operation: Caution and patience," Russini wrote.
Perhaps the Steelers are right, and Tomlin is a living legend who still has plenty left to give. We'll find out this offseason how they really feel.