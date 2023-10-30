3 potential 2023 World Series winners the Cardinals should sign
The St. Louis Cardinals did not reach the postseason this year. But they should take notes from the teams competing in the World Series and consider these three free agents and potential World Series winners.
By Curt Bishop
Chris Stratton
Chris Stratton also began the 2023 season in St. Louis, having joined the team in the Jose Quintana trade at the 2022 deadline. However, he was shipped off to Texas along with Montgomery on July 30 with the Cardinals already well out of contention.
While in St. Louis, the 33-year-old was a reliable arm out of the Cardinals bullpen, and such was the case after joining the Rangers. He posted a 3.41 ERA in his 22 appearances out of the Texas bullpen.
In 64 games, Stratton had a 3.92 ERA. His postseason stats are less than stellar, but he would be yet another familiar face that the Cardinals could bring back in order to strengthen the bullpen, which is as big of an issue as the starting rotation for John Mozeliak and the Cardinals to figure out.
Stratton can be used in the middle of games or towards the back end of a bullpen when he is at his best.
Some of the Cardinals bullpen issues were thanks in large part to injuries suffered by Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos. Reuniting with Stratton would give them a reliable bullpen arm to help ease the burden that was placed on the relievers this season.