3 potential 2023 World Series winners the Cardinals should sign
The St. Louis Cardinals did not reach the postseason this year. But they should take notes from the teams competing in the World Series and consider these three free agents and potential World Series winners.
By Curt Bishop
With the World Series near its end, it's almost time for the 2023-24 offseason to begin.
One team that is going to have a lot of work to do is the St. Louis Cardinals. They lost 91 games and finished in last place in the NL Central, falling well short of the postseason.
Most of the work St. Louis does will have to be done on the pitching side, as it was their pitching staff that failed them in 2023. The rotation fell apart quickly and the bullpen became taxed.
These three players from the Rangers and Diamondbacks should be players the front office pursues this free agency season.
Jordan Montgomery
It's been well documented that St. Louis needs three starting pitchers. Perhaps one of them could be a familiar face.
Montgomery was traded from the Cardinals to the Rangers at the deadline, and he has emerged as Texas' ace this postseason. The 30-year-old is 3-1 in six appearances with a 2.90 ERA.
Montgomery is more of a ground ball pitcher, but he is able to record strikeouts when he needs to. He has quickly turned into a big-game pitcher and is somebody the Cardinals would be smart to pursue this winter.