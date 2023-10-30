3 potential 2023 World Series winners the Cardinals should sign
The St. Louis Cardinals did not reach the postseason this year. But they should take notes from the teams competing in the World Series and consider these three free agents and potential World Series winners.
By Curt Bishop
Andrew Heaney
Andrew Heaney is a veteran arm that can profile as a middle of the rotation to back-end starter.
He joined the Rangers on a two-year deal this past offseason, one that includes an opt-out clause after this year, which of course he will have to exercise in order to hit the open market again.
During the regular season, the 32-year-old won 10 games and posted a 4.15 ERA. He was used as both a starter and a reliever this year, so he could potentially fill multiple roles if the Cardinals target him.
This would also allow the Cardinals to see what they have in some of their internal options such as left-hander Zack Thompson.
Another encouraging sign for the left-hander is the fact that he averaged 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. St. Louis has put a heavy emphasis on swing-and-miss pitching as they look to completely retool their pitching staff for 2024.
Heaney has pitched the vast majority of his career in the American League, but any pitching helps the Cardinals as they try to rebound from a season to forget.
The 32-year-old could be a candidate to take the ball for the Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night.