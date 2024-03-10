3 QBs Falcons should pivot to after losing out on Baker Mayfield
The Atlanta Falcons saw a quarterback option taken off the board as Baker Mayfield re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are three quarterbacks the Falcons should pivot to now.
By Scott Rogust
2. Justin Fields provides upside for the Falcons, and the price may not be too expensive
The Atlanta Falcons may be the favorites to land Kirk Cousins, but what if he were to stay in Minnesota to continue playing for the Vikings? That leaves the Falcons without Cousins and Baker Mayfield as options to start under center in 2024. The next best option is not available in free agency but on the trade block.
Justin Fields' status with the Chicago Bears is up in the air. Fields dealt with multiple injuries during his three years with the team, but showed promise of being the team's quarterback of the future. The thing is, the Bears hold the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row. This time, they get that pick courtesy of the Carolina Panthers, who gave it to them to move up to the No. 1 slot last year to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Now, the Bears are in position to take the top quarterback in the class, and that's USC's Caleb Williams.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that there's belief that the Bears will move on from Fields and they "appear focused" on selecting Williams with the first overall pick.
As for Fields, initial reports indicated that the Bears could receive the second-round pick from a team acquiring the quarterback. Now, per ESPN's Dan Graziano ($) notes that a second-round pick does not seem likely for the Bears in a Fields trade.
This could work in the favor of the Falcons, especially if they don't land Cousins.
Fields is coming off a season in which he threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 61.4 percent of his passes. Fields also ran for 657 yards and four touchdowns on 124 carries.
Adding Fields to the offense alongside wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson, and tight end Kyle Pitts could help catapult his career.