3 QBs Falcons should pivot to after losing out on Baker Mayfield
The Atlanta Falcons saw a quarterback option taken off the board as Baker Mayfield re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are three quarterbacks the Falcons should pivot to now.
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Falcons are one of the teams in the market for a quarterback. The team moved on from Matt Ryan but was unable to find a suitable replacement. Netiher Marcus Mariota nor Desmond Ridder panned out for the Falcons, and led to the firing of head coach Arthur Smith. Now, with Raheem Morris as the head coach, he and general manager Terry Fontenot have made it clear that their top priority this offseason was to find a new starting quarterback.
Given the Falcons roster, rumors indicate that the team will set their focus in free agency. There is one player who was linked to the Falcons who is now off the board.
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield agreed to terms on a three-year, $100 million contract, with incentives that can bring the max value to $115 million.
For those unaware, the Falcons were looking at Mayfield as an option if he were unable to agree to terms with the Buccaneers on a contract. But with this news. Mayfield is officially off the board for Atlanta. Now, they must pivot elsewhere.
Here are three quarterbacks the Falcons must pivot to after losing out on Mayfield.
3. Kirk Cousins is viewed as the most likely option for Falcons
The Falcons were looking at Mayfield not only if the Buccaneers were unable to retain him. They were also looking to Mayfield if they were to lose out on their top option at quarterback this offseason -- Kirk Cousins.
Cousins is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018 when he left Washington and signed on with the Minnesota Vikings. After seven years with the team, Cousins is reportedly set to inform the Vikings of his decision on Sunday night regarding whether he will stay with the team or hit the open market.
The Falcons have been linked heavily to Cousins this offseason. The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini reported earlier this month that the Falcons view Cousins as a quarterback who can move the team from "a fringe playoff team to a contender."
Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Falcons were "a major contender to lure" Cousins out of Minnesota once the free agency negotiation window opens on Monday, March 11, at noon ET.
Cousins is expected to be healthy heading into the 2024 season. Now it's a matter of if he will be a Viking, a Falcons, or a member of another NFL team.