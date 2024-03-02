NFL Rumors: Insider links Falcons to Kirk Cousins, but lists intriguing backup plan if they miss out
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Falcons had the roster to feasibly win the NFC South with ease last season. But the lack of having a proven quarterback under center set the team back, resulting in the team finishing with a 7-10 record. The team has made it no secret that their main focus this offseason is landing the right quarterback.
While the team could look towards the NFL Draft for a quarterback, as they are in Indianapolis to scout all of the 2024 prospects at the Combine, it appears they have their priorities set on who to bring in.
The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini noted in her latest column ($) that she expects the Falcons to target Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency. Russini says the Falcons believe that Cousins "is the type of player who moves them from a fringe playoff team to a contender."
Russini also writes that she expects the Falcons to pivot to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield if they were to miss out on Cousins and if their rivals can't secure the former No. 1 pick to a contract.
NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins viewed as priority for Falcons, with Baker Mayfield as backup plan
Cousins is viewed as the top quarterback available in free agency, so of course the Falcons would be interested. But Russini notes that the current Falcons coaching staff has familiarity with Cousins. Head coach Raheem Morris was the defensive backs coach for the now-Washington Commanders when Cousins was quarterback. New Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson
"New Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson both have familiarity with Cousins," writes Russini. "Knowing this could be a seamless transition for Cousins and the talented young group of players across their roster, I expect the Falcons to compete for the rights to his contract."
As for Mayfield, he is currently set to become a free agent after having a strong season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did he help them win the NFC South, but he also led them to a Wild Card Round win over the Philadelphia Eagles and a closely-contested game against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.
Russini notes that Mayfield and the Buccaneers are early in their contract negotiations, and the team did make an offer. If Mayfield were to test out free agency and if the Falcons lose out on Cousins, that could be a fit.
"A consolation prize for Atlanta? How about Mayfield? I expect the Falcons to try to sign him if they miss out on Cousins or if Tampa Bay can’t get a deal done with Mayfield," writes Russini. "The Bucs have offered a new deal to Mayfield, but they’re still at an early stage in their negotiations.
The Falcons are aiming big after missing out on quarterback after quarterback following Matt Ryan's departure. We'll see if they are ultimately successful in landing one of the top signal callers available in free agency, or if they hose a different route.