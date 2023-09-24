3 QBs who deserve to be benched after NFL Week 3
Week 3 of the NFL season was filled with great QB performances but with a few notable stinkers.
NFL QB who deserves to be benched in Week 3: Sam Howell, Commanders
Sam Howell was a major bright spot for the Washington Commanders during their 2-0 start to the season. He made several impressive throws under pressure and operated successfully in the clutch. The Commanders were rolling toward an upset bid in the NFC East... until the Buffalo Bills came to town in Week 3.
Any preseason concerns about Washington's roster were brought back to the surface during a 37-3 Bills victory, few more prominently than the Sam Howell concern. The second-year QB, who was 3-0 in his career prior to Sunday afternoon, tossed a ghastly four interceptions while completing 19-of-29 passes for 170 yards and zero touchdowns.
It's probably the single worst QB performance of the season to date. It is Howell's fourth career start and there's enough there to preach patience, but the Commanders have to be a bit shellshocked by the UNC product's performance. He just quintupled his career interceptions total and made more than a few Washington fans pull up Jacoby Brissett highlight reels on YouTube.
Brissett is an accomplished vet, the kind of perfectly adequate journeyman QB2 who tends to make young, unproven QBs sweat. The Commanders have no reason to rush progress and Howell's quality performances in Week 1 and Week 2 should carry just as much weight as his stinky Week 3. It's not uncommon for good young QBs to have a rough outing. Howell has better days ahead.
That said... this was a terrible, no good, very bad week for Howell. He can't afford many more performances in this vein.