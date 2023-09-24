3 QBs who deserve to be benched after NFL Week 3
Week 3 of the NFL season was filled with great QB performances but with a few notable stinkers.
NFL QB who deserves to be benched after Week 3: Zach Wilson, Jets
The New York Jets lost a 15-10 snoozefest to the New England Patriots, thanks in large part to Zach Wilson's continued mediocrity under center. The Patriots have a quality defense and Bill Belichick teams are often difficult to throw against, but this isn't a one-off moment for Wilson. He has been below average at every turn.
With a career completion percentage of 55.1 and more interceptions (22) than touchdowns (17), it's a bit curious as to why the Jets continue to invest in Wilson. Obviously, he was supposed to be the backup this season, but the Aaron Rodgers injury thrust the former No. 2 pick right back into the spotlight. He has wilted like a dehydrated flower.
Wilson is a talented athlete with promising mobility and arm strength, but he continues to stumble into turnovers and casual mistakes. He takes way too long in the pocket, an issue amplified by New York's cruddy O-line. It's fair to chalk up 2023 as a gap year while the Jets wait on Rodgers, but there's enough talent on the roster to compete. It's simply a matter of getting a better decision-maker at QB.
There are tempting veterans on the free agent market and, heck, it might be time to give Tim Boyle another look. There's nowhere to go but up for the 1-2 Jets and it's clear as day that Wilson is not capable of leading a winner. He's only 24 years old — patience is a virtue, I know — but it's getting increasingly hard to preach that doctrine when Wilson can't avoid the Mark Sanchez level of memeable mishaps.