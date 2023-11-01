3 Raiders who won’t be back in 2024 after surviving trade deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team in turmoil. Despite not having a high postseason potential. Las Vegas opted against trading stars at the deadline. Will it come back to haunt them?
By Mark Powell
Davante Adams should be traded this offseason
Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in football, but he's stuck in an environment which does not suit him. Adams could have landed the Raiders some top draft picks. Yet, Vegas decided against trading him elsewhere at the deadline.
Adams is 31 years old and is surely regretting his choice to leave Green Bay in the first place. At the time, he wanted to play with good friend Derek Carr.
"I came here to play with Derek. I can't say I would have been here if he wasn't here... No regrets at the end of the day. If we lost every game I wouldn't say I regret my decision because in life you drive yourself crazy if you live that way" Adams said just a few days ago.
Adams camp approached the Raiders about a trade just a few weeks ago, but it quickly became clear they were not open to dealing him. If that frustration boils over as the season ends, expect him to be one of the top weapons available this offseason.