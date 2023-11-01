3 Raiders who won’t be back in 2024 after surviving trade deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team in turmoil. Despite not having a high postseason potential. Las Vegas opted against trading stars at the deadline. Will it come back to haunt them?
By Mark Powell
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs will not be back next season
Josh Jacobs was the NFL's leading rusher just a season ago, but his comments after the most recent Raiders loss, plus his contract suggest he's on the outs. Jacobs plays a position that isn't paid appropriately, but is also replaceable. If the Raiders were to move on from Jacobs they would likely just spend a mid-round pick to find a younger player willing to take the brunt of the workload.
Jacobs could surely find a home elsewhere, but not for a payday he seeks. He's not worth the franchise tag, which would put a major hit on the Raiders salary cap room.
Garoppolo tried to explain the Raiders struggles with a fairly pedestrian answer.
“You have,” Garoppolo said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Today was a bad day, there’s no sugarcoating it. It is what it is. So, I’ve just got to play better. Myself, I have to play better. A bunch of little things that will solve a lot of problems. It starts with me. We’ve got to be better, and we will be.”
That, uh, won't be enough to please Jacobs, who has seen his production vary from week to week.