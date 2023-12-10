3 reasons the Cleveland Browns can make some noise in the NFL Playoffs
The Browns aren't going to win the AFC North, but that doesn't mean they can't make a Super Bowl run.
1. The Browns' pass rush can wreak havoc against anyone
When the Browns' defense is forced to go up against a high-powered offense in the postseason they do have a substantial strength to deploy. Myles Garrett leads one of the NFL's most ferocious pass rushes and that group can cause trouble against any team in the league.
Garrett is the headline edge rusher as evidenced by his 13 sacks in just 12 games on the season. He will draw consistent double-teams no matter what tackle is lined up against him. Expect the Browns to work hard to move him around the formation in the postseason more than they showed during the regualr season campaign.
The key for Cleveland's postseason success will be for Garrett's teammates to hold up their end of the bargain. A career renaissance from Za'Darius Smith would be a welcome surprise. Continued interior pressure from Dalvin Tomlinson on the interior of the line can also do wonders to free things up for the team's perimeter pass rushers.
The Browns' pass rush shouldn't be judged solely by sacks in the postseason. Their ability to force throws under pressure will impact the defense's ability to produce valuable turnovers. Garrett is a bona fide superstar but he needs help. If he gets it in the playoffs the Browns can be a handful for any offense they come up against.