3 reasons the Cleveland Browns can make some noise in the NFL Playoffs
The Browns aren't going to win the AFC North, but that doesn't mean they can't make a Super Bowl run.
2. The Browns can control the ball on the ground
Cleveland expected to lean heavily on Nick Chubb to power their ground game this season but a serious knee injury has him out for the year after only two games. Fortunately for Stefanski and his offensive staff, Jerome Ford has stepped up in the star running back's absence.
All the former fifth-round pick's done in Chubb's absence is average 4.2 yards per carry while also adding to the team's passing attack with 30 receptions in his 12 appearances. He may not be the bruiser that Chubb is between the tackles but he's done an excellent job keeping the chains moving for the Browns.
The ability to keep prolific opposing offenses on the sidelines during the playoffs can make the difference between an early exit and a surprising upset. The Browns aren't going to hand their offensive fate to Joe Flacco and the passing game. That means it will be up to Ford to run behind the team's powerful offensive line to earn wins in the postseason.
Cleveland isn't going to win a playoff shootout but they can cause opponents real trouble in a low-scoring defensive battle. That's where Ford and the ground game can frustrate opponents with protracted drives that wear down opposing defenses. Playing keep-away with a physical ground game will be the Browns' recipe for success in the postseason.