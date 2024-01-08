3 reasons Michigan will beat Washington in the CFP National Championship Game
The Michigan Wolverines are entering the CFP National Championship Game on Monday night looking to capture the program's first national title since 1997. Jim Harbaugh already earned his first College Football Playoff victory with a Rose Bowl win over Alabama, but now it's about beating Washington, a fellow unbeaten.
Michigan enters this game as the favorite to win, but many are still giving Washington more than a puncher's chance.
When it comes to the field on Monday night at NRG Stadium, though, that puncher's chance won't hold up. Here's why Michigan will complete a perfect 15-0 season with a national championship.
3. J.J. McCarthy's dependable play
J.J. McCarthy isn't a quarterback who will make flashy plays but what he does is routinely keep Michigan on track. This will be crucial for the Wolverines to win on Monday night. Outside of his near back-breaking mistake to open the win over Alabama, McCarthy was able to control the offense with patience and poise, letting his playmakers, well, make plays.
McCarthy's ability to manage the game combined with underrated arm talent is why he's regarded as one of college football's best quarterbacks. If he diverges from his M.O. to take risks that could lead to mistakes, that could quickly turn this game in the Huskies' flavor. With the way he's played all season, there's no reason to believe McCarthy won't be able to repeat his steady performance.
2. Michigan's defense will hold Michael Penix Jr. in check
Everything we've seen from Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington offense tells us they'll be able to score against the vaunted Michigan defense. There is too much talent throughout the Huskies offense for that to not be the case.
Having said that, the Wolverines should still be able to keep them in check, at least relatively. Michigan boasts one of the best pass rushes in the country and their secondary, though they haven't seen a passing offense like Washington's has been one of the best in college football too. Even if they have a lapse on one drive, they can still get a stop on the next and keep their game plan offensively in play.
1. Michigan run game led by Blake Corum
We saw Washington's defense, on the whole, show up hugely against Texas. However, their susceptibility against the run, which has been there all season, was also there as the Longhorns averaged 7.0 yards per carry.
Now, Michigan will look to throw Blake Corum and, to a lesser degree, Donovan Edwards at that Huskies weakness. Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is more than happy to just pound the rock for 60 minutes, especially behind a strong offensive line. Corum and Edwards should lead the way to victory.