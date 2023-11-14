3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons could be a dark horse Super Bowl contender
1. Recent history
It is somewhat inexplicable, but it is simply a fact.
Dating back to 2015, there have been six teams to reach the Super Bowl after not producing a winning campaign the previous season. In fact, five of those clubs managed the feat after a losing season. The Falcons reached Super Bowl LI in 2016 after an 8-8 showing during Dan Quinn’s debut with the team a year earlier.
Even more interesting is the fact that five of these examples have come from the NFC. The 2015 Carolina Panthers were 7-8-1 one year earlier and went on to face the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. The Philadelphia Eagles finished last in the NFC East with a 7-9 mark, then rebounded to go 13-3 and eventually capture Super Bowl LII.
Two years later, Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers won the NFC West with a 13-3 record in 2019 after finishing in the division basement the previous year. The team came up short in Super Bowl LIV to the Chiefs, 31-20. The following year, the wild-card Buccaneers were Super Bowl LV champions after finishing with a 7-9 mark in 2019.
Just two seasons ago, the Bengals went from 4-11-1 in 2020 to 10-7 and AFC North champions a year later. Zac Taylor’s club fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
The Falcons were dead last in the NFC South in 2022 with a 7-10 record. Could recent conference history repeat itself?