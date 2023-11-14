3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons could be a dark horse Super Bowl contender
2. Improved defensive unit
Ryan Nielsen’s group has not looked like the NFL’s eight-ranked defense in recent weeks. In their last two losses, the Falcons allowed both the Vikings and Cardinals to orchestrate late scoring drives which amounted to a 31-28 loss to Minnesota followed by a 25-23 setback at Arizona. In Week 8, Atlanta’s secondary was torched by the Titans’ combination of rookie quarterback Will Levis and veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
During the team’s 4-3 start, Nielsen’s defensive unit allowed only a dozen offensive touchdowns. The Falcons gave up a total of 133 points, an average of 19.0 points per contest. During the club’s current three-game skid, Atlanta defenders have permitted opposing offenses to reach the end zone nine times. The team has given up a disappointing 28.0 points per outing.
The Falcons are off in Week 11, and this is the side of the ball that needs to be addressed. The team showed early on that this was a better defense than the porous unit from 2022. That team gave up the sixth-most total yards per game and was ranked 25th in the NFL vs. the pass.
It’s back to basics for a group that includes talented veterans such as defensive lineman Calais Campbell, linebacker Kaden Elliss and safety Jessie Bates III. All three were free-agent additions this offseason and the latter pair are tied for the team lead with 73 tackles. Bates also leads the team with three interceptions.