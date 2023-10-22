3 receivers available in trades, one maybe, and one who definitely isn't
With the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, here are three wide receivers available on the trade market — and one expected to stay put.
Giants' Parris Campbell might be available via trade
NFL insider Ian Rapoport cites New York Giants wideout Parris Campbell as an expiring contract the team could look to move at the trade deadline. ESPN's Fowler doesn't specifically mention trade rumors, but he does note Campbell's movable $1.4 million salary and his lack of prominence in the Giants' offense.
It has been a down season across the board for Campbell, who has 16 receptions on 23 targets for 85 yards across six weeks. A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Campbell has quintessential WR tools at 6-foot-1, plus he's coming off the best season of his young career — 63 receptions, 623 yards, and three touchdowns in 17 games (16 starts) in 2022.
The Giants' entire offense is a mess. Brian Daboll's group simply doesn't have its footing right now, thus the 1-5 start to the season. Daniel Jones has regressed, so it shouldn't be terribly shocking that Campbell is suddenly finding catches hard to come by. Even so, his complete lack of involvement (zero targets in Week 6) comes as a surprise.
The Giants aren't planning a fire sale. In fact, the team isn't actively shopping players at all. But, the circumstances make it clear that Campbell is very much a candidate to be moved if a team makes the right offer. New York would struggle to justify a continued investment if he's not going to be part of the offense.