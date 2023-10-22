3 receivers available in trades, one maybe, and one who definitely isn't
With the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, here are three wide receivers available on the trade market — and one expected to stay put.
Cardinals' Hollywood Brown is definitely not available via trade
"I don't foresee Arizona moving Marquise Brown, barring surprise," writes ESPN's Fowler.
"The Arizona Cardinals have received calls on wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, but the team isn’t looking to move him," writes Russini of The Athletic.
And that's that.
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-5, but a spunky and sorta lovable 1-5. Kyler Murray is due for a return in the weeks to come, and while that probably won't mean much in 2023, it could be worth letting him establish chemistry with Hollywood Brown ahead of the Cardinals' planned bounce-back in 2024.
Brown has been the top target for Cardinals' fill-in Joshua Dobbs, accumulating 29 catches on 53 targets for 334 yards and three touchdowns. His speed remains a game-changer and he is the Cardinals' primary source of big plays in an offense that tends to run tepid at best.
Arizona is clearly angling for the future here. Brown is 26 years old. He went for 1,008 yards with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, so there is established WR1 upside on a winning team. He's in the final year of his contract, but he "looks to be part of this team’s future," writes Russini. She also notes that Arizona has six picks in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, so extra draft capital is not high on the priorities list.