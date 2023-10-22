3 receivers available in trades, one maybe, and one who definitely isn't
With the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, here are three wide receivers available on the trade market — and one expected to stay put.
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy is definitely available via trade
ESPN's Fowler describes the Denver Broncos as "open for business," with only one real exception. That exception is not fourth-year wideout Jerry Jeudy, who is expected to receive interest from several teams. There is debate over the WR's value, but a pick as high as the third round could be used to acquire the former No. 15 pick.
It has been tough sledding for Jeudy and the entire Broncos offense this season. Russell Wilson's production remains muted under Sean Payton and, at 1-5, it's hard to chart a path back to relevance for Denver's 2023 squad. After losing several picks in the Wilson trade, it could behoove the Broncos to stock up on future assets in preparation for the oncoming rebuild.
Jeudy is still productive, accumulating 20 receptions on 29 targets for 222 yards. His 11.4 yards per catch this season is the lowest mark of his career (by a significant margin), but that's more indicative of Wilson and the offense around him. Jeudy remains a top-notch athlete with big-play ability. It would be completely unsurprising for his next team, in the event of a trade, to unlock a new level of production.
The Broncos owe Jeudy $12.9 million next season before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2025. Any team trading for Jeudy will have to calculate the long-term financial risks, but he's a 24-year-old coming off a successful 972-yard, six-touchdown 2022 campaign. There are more than enough positive indicators to suggest that Jeudy, once freed from the constraints of Denver's offense, will flourish.