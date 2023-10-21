NFL Rumors: Steelers IR swap, Saquon trade buzz, Broncos untouchable
- Broncos' Pat Surtain II is not a trade candidate
- Giants not shopping Saquon Barkley despite struggles
NFL Rumors: Pat Freiermuth and Diontae Johnson trade places on Steelers IR
The Pittsburgh Steelers can't catch a break on the injury front. After missing four games with a hamstring injury, WR Diontae Johnson has been activated ahead of the Steelers' Sunday showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, it coincides with TE Pat Freiermuth being placed on the IR.
Freiermuth missed the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens with a hamstring injury of his own. After initial optimism about his ability to play coming out of the buy, Freiermuth suffered a setback in practice and will now miss at least four more weeks, per the rules of the IR.
Rookie Darnell Washington saw a serious uptick in snaps without Freiermuth in Week 5 and one has to imagine the UGA product will continue to operate as TE1 in the veteran's absence.
With Johnson finally healthy, Kenny Pickett will presumably get his favorite or second-favorite target back. Johnson appeared in all 17 games for Pittsburgh last season, catching 86 of 147 targets for 886 yards. He didn't catch a touchdown last season, but he found pay dirt on the ground once.
The Steelers offense is down bad, as the kids say, and there's no reason for much optimism so long as Matt Canada remains in charge. That said, Johnson does offer a considerable boost to the WR room. If only it didn't come with an equally grave loss in Freiermuth, who has become a safety blanket for Pickett.