3 Seattle Seahawks to blame for loss to Rams with playoff implications
The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the type of result they simply cannot afford if they're to make the playoffs this season.
By Mark Powell
Drew Lock deserves blame for the Seattle Seahawks defeat
Backup quarterback is not an enviable position in the NFL. You have to be ready at a moment's notice to replace essentially the most important player on the team. Geno Smith's career turnaround has been notable with the Seahawks. Once a castaway with the New York Jets, Smith has turned into a potential Pro Bowler with Seattle.
Drew Lock is hoping for a similar arch in his career. The former Broncos draft pick received a limited opportunity in Denver, only to be traded to Seattle in the deal for Russell Wilson, which is looking awfully good for the Seahawks right about now despite Wilson's turnaround this season.
Lock made just four throws in Sunday's loss to the Rams. One of them was picked off at a critial time, as he made a deep pass attempt down the sideline which was intercepted by LA.
It's tough to place too much blame on Lock because he was placed in a tough situation. However, his interception directly led to the Rams taking the lead. While Smith nearly led the Seahawks down the field to win the game late, Myers couldn't come through with the contest on the line.