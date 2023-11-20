3 Seattle Seahawks to blame for loss to Rams with playoff implications
The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the type of result they simply cannot afford if they're to make the playoffs this season.
By Mark Powell
While it was technically a Jason Myers missed field goal which did the Seattle Seahawks in come the waning moments against the Los Angeles Rams, there is plenty of blame to go around for an NFC West result that frankly never should have come to this.
Seattle had a 16-7 lead at the end of the third quarter without Geno Smith, who was lost due to injury. It's unknown if Smith will have to miss more time beyond just this week, but his replacement Drew Lock did not play well.
The Seahawks entered the game as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Only seven teams make the postseason, and the No. 7 seed Minnesota Vikings play later on Sunday Night Football. Every result in the second half of the season means something, and the Seahawks loss to the LA Rams, a team on the outside looking in at the playoff picture right now, could come back to haunt them come Week 18 as it pertains to seeding or even making the postseason at all.
Unfortunately for Jason Myers, he does deserve some blame for missing a Seahawks game-winning kick
When the Seahawks put Jason Myers in position to make a game-winning kick -- a 55-yard field goal nonetheless -- they expected him to sink it. Unfortunately for Myers, that did not come to fruition. Seattle still has plenty of confidence in their kicker, but players at this position in particular have fragile egos. One missed kick can result in another at a critical time if the Seahawks don't handle this situation well.
Seattle managed to put Myers in position for the game-winning kick, and even put the ball at his preferred hash mark. The end result was not what Myers or the Seahawks had in mind. Myers is one of the more reliable kickers in the NFL at his best. Even Justin Tucker missed a field goal every now and then, but it rarely comes in a big moment.