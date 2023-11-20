3 Seattle Seahawks to blame for loss to Rams with playoff implications
The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the type of result they simply cannot afford if they're to make the playoffs this season.
By Mark Powell
Pete Carroll was the main culprit in the Seahawks defeat
With eight seconds remaining, Geno Smith put the Seahawks in a position to attempt a game-winning field goal. The attempt was over 55 yards, and Carroll and Co. called a running play to set up Myers on the correct hash mark.
The Seahawks didn't have timeouts at the time, so Carroll elected to play it safe and set up the game-winning kick. However, the fact that he was satisfied with a 50-plus yard attempt was curious to say the least. Myers missed the kick, and the rest is history.
With the loss, Carroll's team could fall to the No. 7 seed in the NFC. While an NFC Wild Card berth is still well within reach, the matchup gets tougher. By no means is Seattle guaranteed a playoff berth, either.
Yes, calling a pass play in that situation could have gone horribly wrong, but Carroll ought to have trusted his quarterback in that situation. Calling a pass play towards the sideline could have set Myers up for a better, more makable field goal attempt.