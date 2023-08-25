3 Steelers who earned 53-man roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
Cuts are coming in Pittsburgh. Who is safe?
The Steelers finished their perfect preseason on Thursday night with a 24-0 victory over the Falcons.
Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and the offense got to strut their stuff. The defense pitched a shutout. It was a good time for Steelers fans and players.
But it was also a critically important night for the players on the Steelers roster who are fighting for their jobs. Let's look at three players who secured their spot on the 53-man roster and one who is going to miss the cut.
Steelers 53-man roster spot secured: Anthony McFarland Jr.
Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are clearly the top dogs in the running back room but Anthony McFarland Jr. has done everything in his power to make sure he's on the roster alongside them as RB3.
The Steelers gave McFarland the chance to shine in Thursday's game and in return, he gave them 55 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
The touchdown may have been from just five yards out but he earned every inch of it.
The fact that McFarland looks likely to handle kick return duties is another plus in his favor.
McFarland's showing on a night he new would play a role in whether he makes the 53-man roster wasn't just admirable, it was impressive.