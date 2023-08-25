3 Steelers who earned 53-man roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
Cuts are coming in Pittsburgh. Who is safe?
Steelers 53-man roster spot secured: TE Connor Heyward
When it comes to locking in a 53-man roster spot, it helps a whole lot if you can contribute at multiple positions. Teams love having versatile depth. And that's exactly what Connor Heyward brings.
Against the Falcons, Heyward lined up as a tight end, full back and running back. He caught two passes for 27 yards and rushed for 11 yards on four carries. He is also a special teams contributor.
Heyward's performance on Thursday paired with a strong camp in general makes him a lock to make the roster.
The Steelers have three tight ends already likely to make the roster in Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry and Darnell Washington, the third-round draft pick out of Georgia. Gentry is the most at risk of those, but Heyward would be in much more danger if he wasn't offering so much across the offense.
Pittsburgh can afford to technically keep four tight ends on the roster because of Heyward's versatility.