3 Steelers who earned 53-man roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
Cuts are coming in Pittsburgh. Who is safe?
Steelers 53-man roster spot secured: K Chris Boswell
Chris Boswell really needed to screw up to put his roster spot in jeopardy. But you can never predict these things.
The kicker wasn't exactly reliable last season. He was 20-of-28, missing half of his attempts from 40 to 49 yards. When a kicker is just 71.4 percent on field goals, his job has got to be up for grabs.
The Steelers brought in Clemson's B.T. Potter to create some competition for Boswell and he hit both of his attempts in the opening preseason game against the Bucs. Boswell handled kicking in the second preseason outing against the Bills and hit his two attempts as well.
So there was a chance the competition could hinge on the Falcons game. And it was indeed settled in the direction you'd expect. Boswell knocked through his 38-yard kick and three extra points. Potter missed his lone 43-yard attempt.
Was this the most heated competition in Steelers training camp this year? No. But it should be encouraging to see Boswell looking like his old self in the preseason. There were no kicking blunders to worry about on Thursday.
So Boswell is definitely making the roster but someone else isn't...