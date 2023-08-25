3 Steelers who earned 53-man roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
Cuts are coming in Pittsburgh. Who is safe?
Steelers 53-man roster cut incoming: OL Kendrick Green
Injuries up front forced the Steelers to move Kendrick Green into the right guard role for the game against the Falcons at the last minute. And all things considered, he did admirably well there in a tough spot. He also got reps at center.
However, it's still difficult to see where he fits in a 53-man roster. He's been moved around so much and there's little indication those moves have paid off in a tangible way. If the fullback experiment was viable, we would have seen that in the preseason game. We didn't, and that says a lot.
Green's problem was as much about his own disappointing performances as others locking in their roster spots. Seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson made his case on Thursday night. His upside is reason enough to hold onto him over someone like Green who has already shown to be less inspiring.
As Mark Powell of FanSided wrote: "Pittsburgh tried to give their former draft pick a chance this preseason, but he's consistently underwhelmed as compared to his competition."
A trade could be the only thing that spares Green from a cut less than three years after he was drafted in the third round.