Steelers Rumors: Kendrick Green cut line, Cam Heyward injury, likely trade chip?
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their final preseason game, but there are still plenty of questions to answer, like what happens with Kendrick Green. Plus, a trade on the way.
Steelers Rumors: What's the latest on Cam Heyward's injury?
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. The Steelers impressive training camp is finally over, as this team is firing on all cylinders heading into an all-important regular season.
However, one notable player missing from Thursday night's thrashing of the Atlanta Falcons was starting defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who suffered a minor injury in camp. Mike Tomlin, known to rest his veterans when necessary in the preseason, gave Heyward the night off.
Heyward is considered day-to-day with his injury, and Tomlin did not specify as to what Cam is dealing with. However, he's expected to be ready to play Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Heyward was one of five players not to dress for the team's final preseason game. Frankly, Heyward has little left to prove, as he's penciled into the starting lineup. Both Heyward and fellow starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were out, giving way to DeMarivn Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk. Both interior defensive linemen played well when given more snaps, which is a good sign for a Pittsburgh defensive line that ought to rotate new players in early and often, especially considering Heyward's age.
Pittsburgh has 17 days off after boasting their defensive line depth against a lineup of mostly backups in Atlanta. Arthur Smith didn't see the need to play his starters in what he considered a relatively meaningless game for those who already clinced a roster spot.