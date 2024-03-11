3 Steelers who won't be back after signing Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers could result in these three players not returning.
2) Diontae Johnson, WR
A report from The Athletic's Diana Russini suggested that the Steelers are open to hearing offers for Diontae Johnson. That doesn't mean he's going to get traded, but it certainly means that there is a great chance of that happening.
Johnson's five-year Steelers career has featured plenty of ups and downs. He looked like an elite wide receiver when he was a Pro Bowler back in 2021, but followed that up by catching a grand total of zero touchdowns in 2022 despite appearing in every game. This past season saw the 27-year-old miss time due to injury, playing in 13 games and recording 717 yards and five touchdowns in the air.
The Steelers have George Pickens, an ultra-talented 23-year-old receiver to build around, but trading Johnson would mean they'd be without a clear WR2, especially after cutting Allen Robinson. The Steelers could look to trade Johnson for another need and look at free agency to sign another wideout, thanks to Wilson's team-friendly deal. They could also simply draft a receiver.
The Wilson signing doesn't make it more likely that the Steelers will trade Johnson, but the fact that there already have been rumors floating around suggests that Pittsburgh might be looking to head in another direction in their wide receiver room.