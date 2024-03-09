NFL Rumors: 4 Diontae Johnson trade packages Steelers couldn’t turn down
If ever there was any question about the Pittsburgh Steelers aggressively moving to reshape the roster going into the 2024 season, that should already be put to bed. Cutting the likes of Chuks Okorafor, Patrick Peterson, and Allen Robinson II, among several others, general manager Omar Khan has freed up quite a bit of cap space. He also may not be done making moves.
After loose reports that the Steelers could potentially trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson, that possibility has gained more traction in the past week.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Saturday that Pittsburgh is indeed listening to offers for Johnson, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Steelers, and that there is interest around the league.
The Steelers don't have to deal Diontae Johnson but Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, who initially reported the potential for the receiver to be traded, also noted in a radio appearance that Pittsburgh could move Johnson for a third-round pick. However, the NFL is not always cookie-cutter when it comes to such trades.
So with that, let's dive into four teams who should be interested in a Diontae Johnson trade and then construct trades that the Steelers would have a hard time saying no on.
4. Arizona Cardinals could pair Diontae Johnson with Marvin Harrison Jr.
The optimism around the Arizona Cardinals moving forward is not unfounded. This is a team that fought until the end in Jonathan Gannon's first year as the head coach and a franchise that has expressed a renewed commitment to quarterback Kyler Murray already this offseason.
Part of that renewed commitment, however, has to include rebuilding the wide receiver corps. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is slated for free agency this offseason, leaving the Cardinals with only role players like Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch to populate the depth chart -- though they do have high hoes for Michael Wilson.
Most prognosticators have the Cardinals projected to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round, but the Ohio State product can't go at it alone. So having an interest in trading for Johnson would make a ton of sense, as does this trade package.
Why the Steelers say yes
Yes, it's a simple deal for the reported price of a third-round pick, but it's a deal that ultimately just gives the Steelers what they're lookiing for. Pittsburgh would get another pick inside the Top 75 to help cheaply rebuild the roster. Moreover, this Day 2 and early Day 3 range has been fruitful for the organization, so getting this pick in return would give the Steelers nice compensation for Johnson without the risk of losing him for nothing next offseason.
Why the Cardinals say yes
Giving up a Top 75 pick can be somewhat risky, but he Cardinals are in a highly advantageous position in the 2024 NFL Draft. Arizona has five selections inside the Top 75 and six inside the Top 90 of this year's draft. Obviously, that gives them the opportunity to draft some elite talents, but also to make a trade such as this for a proven veteran who fits a need for the offense. Is Johnson better than most players available at No. 71, especially in the 2024 season? Most likely, so it makes sense for the Cards to go after a move such as this.