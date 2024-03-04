NFL Rumors: Could Steelers make a shocking trade that doesn't involve Justin Fields?
Throughout the week at the NFL Combine, if the Pittsburgh Steelers were connected to a trade, it was either about the possibility of making a move with the Bears for quarterback Justin Fields or it concerned a potential deal for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed if the Chiefs franchise tag their star.
Apparently, though, there might be another trade that could start brewing with the Steelers, one wherein they wouldn't be pursuing an asset, but rather cutting ties with one in order to get what value they can.
Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported from Indianapolis that, while the Steelers aren't actively shopping wide receiver Diontae Johnson, they are open to the possibility of trading him and would listen to an offer that would give Pittsburgh fair compensation.
Johnson is entering the final year of his contract in the 2024 season, so it would be the time to deal the former third-round pick if the Steelers don't believe that they would meet any demands on a looming extension and would love to recoup some value by dealing him.
NFL Rumors: Steelers could be open to Diontae Johnson trade
Now, let's first start with the source. Pauline has been a bit hit-or-miss over the years when it comes to various draft or trade rumors, so any Steelers fan in a panic about the possibility of dealing Johnson, it's far from a certainty. Heck, even the report itself doesn't offer much certainty, just merely hinting at it being something that could be in play for Pittsburgh.
On the other side of that, however, it might actually behoove the Steelers to entertain a Diontae Johnson trade. Yes, he's been quite productive when on the field, but this offense has quite a bit of work to do this offseason. With the latest intel indicating that Kenny Pickett will return at QB1, this offense feels like it could be slowed down quite a bit in the 2024 campaign. Would the Steelers have more use for Johnson in that system, or for draft capital to further build for the future?
That's especially pertinent when you consider the chance that the Steelers would be aggressive in trying to pursue a quarterback next offseason if they largely stand pat for now. More draft capital would give Pittsburgh more ammo to pull off such a deal, so trading Johnson could be a move to help the future.
Again, this is anything but a formality. But as the rumors are flying fast and furious right now, this is one that, at least situationally, could make some sense for the Steelers and should be kept in mind.