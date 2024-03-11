3 Steelers who won't be back after signing Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers could result in these three players not returning.
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson to a team-friendly one-year deal to presumably be their new starting quarterback. Wilson, while underwhelming, should be a sizeable upgrade over Kenny Pickett who has struggled to say the least in a Steelers uniform.
By signing Wilson, the Steelers have made it clear that they fully intend on competing in the 2024 season. With that in mind, more roster turnover is on the horizon, with these three players likely wearing another uniform next season.
3) Levi Wallace, CB
For some reason, some things just don't work out. Levi Wallace was a solid corner in four seasons with the Bills, but has struggled in his two seasons with the Steelers.
This past season was pretty easily the worst of Wallace's career. He appeared in a career-low 69 percent of the defensive snaps, yet he allowed six touchdowns, doubling the most he had given up in a single season.
The Steelers have a solid young corner in Joey Porter Jr. to build around, but could really use another solid corner to help build their secondary. It's safe to say Wallace has proven he's not that guy.
The 28-year-old is a free agent, which should mean that the Steelers will let him walk. Whether they ultimately do let Wallace go, however, remains to be seen. Pittsburgh is reportedly interested in L'Jarius Sneed, the Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback who just received the franchise tag. If the Steelers trade for Sneed, it's safe to assume Wallace will be shown the door.