3 teams that can actually tempt LeBron James away from Lakers
Even though the L.A. Lakers seem to have the inside track to re-sign LeBron James this summer, a couple of different franchises could end up stealing him away, impressing him with a chance to compete for a title in the short-term and have his son succeed. Here are three teams that could put some pressure on the Lakers.
3. The Miami Heat could be the best-case situation for the older and younger James
With James intent on playing in a place where he and his son can thrive, the star could end up taking his talents to South Beach once again. Yes, James would have to take an extreme pay cut even if the Heat end up trading Jimmy Butler, but this would be a great situation for the one-time Heat veteran. Miami would be one of the best places for Bronny James as the younger James could end up going to a place where he can develop his skills.
The Heat have been known into turning raw talent into veterans with solid long careers. The former USC Trojan looks to be a great defender in this league and could possible have a long career in the NBA if the right franchise drafts him.
If Miami is unable to draft the younger James, it's hard to see a world where the older James goes to the heat, especially considering the money he'd have to give up. Another franchise could end up stepping up to the plate and taking LeBron James away from the Lakers.
2. New York Knicks could make a surprise swing for LeBron James
The New York Knicks can't offer LeBron James a big deal but the franchise could offer the star a chance to play with his son in a role where both will be able to flourish. Yes going to New York would be a media nightmare for LeBron and his son but the on-court fit might be one of the few place where Bronny James could succeed on the court.
The younger James has all of the tools on the defensive side of the ball which is perfect for Tom Thibodeau who loves his defensive ballplayers. Yes, the coach doesn't like to play rookies a lot of minutes but the head coach could make an exception for the younger James. In addition, the Knicks could arguably offer LeBron a better chance of making it back to the Finals than he'd find with the Lakers.
Despite the case to join New York, a major reason to stay in L.A. might be that New York can only offer the star a minimum contract which limits the control he'd have around getting traded to another team or just general control in manners. While the Knicks have a great culture, James is not one to relinquish control.
The star could end up on a different roster that is only 90 miles south that could offer the same situation without the pay cut or loss of control. The next team on this list could provide James with the maximum contract and a chance at a title.
1. Sixers can finally complete The Process with LeBron James signing
With the Sixers having a lot of cap space this offseason and the need to land a superstar with Tyrese Maxey's shortcomings as a possible No. 1 option in addition to Joel Embiid's injury history, LeBron James could be the answer. The Sixers could offer James a chance for his son to have a great role in Philadelphia as the franchise is currently missing a backup point guard.
The younger James could end up with some minutes on the starting squad. While saying that Bronny James could start on a contending team isn't realistic, this is a best-case situation where the younger James showcases his defensive potential in year 1. As the older James enters free agency, these three teams could end up stealing LeBron James away from the Lakers.