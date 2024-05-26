Fool me once: 76ers have their eyes on the offseason's biggest prize
As the entire league watches the Philadelphia Sixers chase after Paul George, one Sixers insider indicated that they could be going after another top prize instead. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, they "are looking at potential free agent" LeBron James.
This comes as the L.A. Clippers have the inside track to sign Paul George, who will most likely stay with the squad unless they don't meet his asking price. On the other hand, James' free agency plans are increasingly unclear with the Lakers prioritizing Anthony Davis over James in their head coach search.
The Sixers have been chasing a third star to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, with Embiid's injury issues making him unable to play for an entire season. Meanwhile, Maxey is still a fringe All-NBA level veteran.
James' free agency plans are unclear with the star being focused on playing with his son, but is now rightly switching courses (as his right as a parent) since teams are only drafting the younger James to lure LBJ to their roster. With the older James' free agency plans unclear, can the Sixers land the star?
Can the Philadelphia 76ers land LeBron James?
Although the Sixers can make a great pitch for the star, it's probably more likely that James will end up signing with a squad that he already has played for. Despite the Lakers not valuing James and making terrible trades that have cost them a chance at true title contention, the franchise is likely in the lead to resign the free agent.
If the all-time great were to go to a new squad, there would be pressure to win another title. At the grand old age of 39, the star might not want to go through the motions of another long-lasting fight to win a title in a new city. Additionally, outside of playing with his son, it's far to question how much James has left to play for at this point in his career.
Regardless, the Sixers could make a very great case for James to sign with the squad if the franchise drafts Bronny James to be their backup point guard behind Maxey.
Whatever ends up happening, this isn't the first time that Philly has chased James but it may be the last time with the star's basketball career ending in the next couple of years.