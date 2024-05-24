Insider reveals 76ers’ backup plan if Paul George, OG Anunoby fall through
The Philadelphia 76ers are making a big push for soon-to-be free agents Paul George and OG Anunoby, still the franchise has a backup plan in case they land neither of the two free agents. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Sixers may "flush out their roster with similar non-guaranteed money" veterans who could be traded for a big star if they can't land George or Anunoby.
This comes as the Clippers seemingly have the inside track to re-sign Paul George and a possible departure will only likely come if L.A. doesn't offer the contract that he wants. Anunoby is in a similar situation with the Knicks as the language from Knicks insider of SNY Sports Ian Begley seems to indicate that a deal will come "quickly".
The Sixers have $55 million in cap space and could end up with $10 million more in space if the franchise chooses to let go of their cap holds on various upcoming free agents. With Tyrese Maxey likely getting a max extension next season, this may be the final time that Philly is able to have a max slot with Joel Embiid and Maxey both on the roster.
As NBA free agency comes closer and closer, are the Sixers doing the right thing by going after less marquee free agents if the squad doesn't sign Paul George or OG Anunoby?
Is Philly doing the right thing by signing middling free agents if Paul George or OG Anunoby don't come?
Having a couple of good contracts could be the best thing for Philly if the franchise can't land Paul George or OG Anunoby. Yes, the squad probably needs a third star to pair with Embiid and Maxey if Maxey is unable to expand on his offensive game and deliver on his All-NBA potential.
Even as Maxey continues to develop, the squad will likely need a defensive wing like Anunoby if they want to win a title. As the Cameroonian center continues to age, the Sixers may need to find another all-star-level veteran if the franchise wants to win a title. If they are unable to land George or Anunoby this offseason, going after average free agents on solid contracts might be the best move for the franchise.