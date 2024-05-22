76ers still believe in Paul George possibility despite Clippers buzz
Despite reports suggesting otherwise, the Philadelphia 76ers seem to think they could end up with Paul George in free agency. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that the Sixers "believe that they still have a real chance of signing Paul George."
This comes after the Clippers lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks and have yet to win a championship during the Paul George-Kawhi Leonard era. This era of Clippers basketball has been hit with a lot of injuries which is a major reason why the squad has been unable to reach the mountain top of basketball.
George, who is still an All-NBA talent when healthy has been getting up there in age and will reach the age of 35 at the end of next season. On top of his age, the star has struggled with injuries and played more than 60 games this season for the first time since joining the Clippers.
His recent major lower body injuries are a major reason why there is a legitimate question on whether the Clippers should offer him a full max deal. Considering all of this, do the Sixers still have a chance at signing Paul George in free agency?
Do the Sixers still have a chance at signing Paul George?
Based on the tea leaves around the league, it's easy to speculate that Paul George doesn't want to leave L.A. but will leave if he cannot get the long-term max contract he wants. With his injury problems and old age, it's reasonable to think that the Clippers may end up cheapening out on the star since the franchise's days of actual title contention are over.
Yes, the franchise does have a new arena and Steve Ballmer loves to spend money to compete but there is probably a limit to everyone's competitiveness.
As the squad continues to wonder if Kawhi Leonard can play in the postseason ever again, it's fair to say that the Clippers' days of competing may be over. Despite recent reports suggesting otherwise, this is probably why the Sixers still believe that they can end up signing Paul George this offseason.