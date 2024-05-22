NBA rumors: Rockets watching Mitchell, PG leaning Clippers, Magic on D'Angelo Russell, Chris Paul to Lakers
if Game 1 of the Celtics-Pacers series was any indication, we are in for a magnificent conference finals. With only four teams left to battle it out, however, the offseason has essentially started for the other 26 teams watching from home. NBA Draft prep started long ago, trade rumors are percolating behind the curtains, and free agency promises plenty of spicy developments.
As such, let's dive into the latest scuttlebutt from around the association, involving several high-profile names who could change teams this summer.
NBA rumors: Chris Paul is 'real possibility' to join LeBron James on Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are faced with another pivotal offseason. LeBron James is a free agent, but it's hard to imagine him packing up and leaving. He has stomached every manner of botched opportunity from the Lakers' front office to date. He likes living in LA, he likes being involved in Hollywood and other business ventures, and he likes to watch his kids attend the local educational institutes.
He's not leaving. The Lakers can't really mess it up unless they decide to get cute with LeBron's upcoming contract demands. That said, there is a widespread understanding that Los Angeles will actually pursue meaningful roster upgrades this summer as several stars either hit free agency or become available via trade.
We can talk about Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell or Paul George, but Los Angeles also needs to nail moves on the margins. One perk of being in LA and employing LeBron is that a bunch of ring-chasing vets will line up to ink minimum contracts, even if the Lakers don't offer much of a realisitc path to the NBA title.
Chris Paul is on that list of candidates, naturally. According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus in a recent appearance on Buha's Block, the 39-year-old Point God is a "real possibility" to sign with Los Angeles.
Paul spent this past season with the Golden State Warriors, who are expected to offload his non-guaranteed $30 million salary for 2024-25. Even as Paul transitions into a new phase of his career, the crafty 6-foot guard remains an impactful rotation cog. He averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists on .441/.371/.827 splits in 26.4 minutes last season, coming off the bench for the first time in his career.
Whether he's the stopgap starter or a full-time reserve, Paul's basketball I.Q. and competitive fire is sure to help the Lakers. His built-in chemistry with LeBron, a long-time friend, surely won't hurt.
NBA rumors: Magic interested in D'Angelo Russell if he leaves Lakers
D'Angelo Russell has an $18.7 million player option for next season with the Lakers. If he opts out, there's a good chance of a breakup. Los Angeles once again suffered from Russell's inconsistency in the postseason and all the Lakers' trade buzz centers on point guards. With Chris Paul in the mix, well, the tea leaves are not being particularly ambigious.
That said, Russell is going to have his share of suitors who are willing to offer decent money and a long-term framework. The former No. 2 pick is still 28 years old, smack in the middle of his prime. Last season a productive one for Russell, who averaged 18.0 points and 6.3 assists on .456/.415/.828 splits in 32.7 minutes.
Say what you will about his defense and decision-making, but Russell is an undeniably talented scorer. He looked especially impactful this season, embracing a secondary role and building up a rhythm working off of LeBron James. He's comfortable moving between on and off-ball duties, navigating pick-and-rolls with a potent pull-up jumper or spotting up behind the 3-point line and torching rotating defenses.
The right team can absolutely unlock Russell and benefit tremendously from his offense. One such team is the Orlando Magic, who happen to be interested, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic. He cites an insightful quote from Paolo Banchero on what the Magic need to take the next step.
"And having a guy who can set the table and be reliable. We have a lot of talented guys who can make shots and make plays: me, Franz (Wagner) and Jalen Suggs. I would rather be more of an offensive hub than the point guard if that makes sense."
Banchero is right on the money. Russell as the lone table-setter isn't necessarily the greatest concept, but Orlando has several competent creators. Banchero and Franz Wagner are highly effective slashers and Jalen Suggs is a brilliant connector. Russell could tie it all together, boosting Orlando's 3-point numbers and offering a more traditional pick-and-roll weapon to elevate the halfcourt offense.
It's hard to hand-pick a better situation for Russell individually. Orlando just needs to be careful about the ultimate price of Russell's contract.
NBA rumors: Paul George expected to ultimately re-sign with Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are faced with several important decisions this offseason. Both Paul George and James Harden are free agents, and both want long-term, max-level contracts to stay rooted in the City of Angels. Harden feels like a foregone conclusion, but George has been the subject of speculation for months.
Among the potentially interested parties are the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, two east coast contenders with the cap space necessary to appease George's financial demands. The New York Knicks have also been floated as a potential sign-and-trade destination.
While we cannot rule out a team change for George, the craziness of the NBA offseason appears unlikely to touch him. Even as the new CBA imposes new restrictions on heavy-spending teams, the expectation around the league is that George will eventually re-sign with L.A., according to Shams Charania on Up & Adams.
George is generally underrated due to his infamous postseason flameouts and worrying injury history. He put together another productive All-Star campaign for the Clippers in 2023-24, averaging 22.6 points and 3.5 assists on .471/.413/.907 splits in 33.8 minutes. Los Angeles was well positioned for a deep postseason run before Kawhi Leonard's untimely knee injury in the first round.
It feels a bit insane to keep running back the same team over and over again, but the Clippers lack viable alternative options. It really is a matter of getting lucky on the health front just once. Kawhi and George can absolutely mount a deep run if the basketball gods will it so.
NBA rumors: Rockets circling Cavs' Donovan Mitchell as trade candidate
There is optimism in the Cleveland Cavaliers organization that Donovan Mitchell will eventually ink a max extension worth north of $200 million. There will be significant fallout from such an outcome, including potential Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen trades, but it would take the offseason's most coveted trade candidate off the board.
Still, there is plenty of buzz about Mitchell jumping ship. After another premature postseason exit, Mitchell could decide that his future lies elsewhere. If he declines an extension, Cleveland is expected to get ahead of the curve and trade Mitchell before he can leave for nothing as a free agent next summer. If Mitchell pops up on the trade block, expect several aspiring contenders to place a phone call.
The Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Miami Heat are obvious suitors, while the Knicks continue to linger on the mind. But, another dark-horse threat could enter the conversation, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Houston Rockets "have been monitoring" Mitchell, equipped with a boatload of draft picks and young talent in their trade arsenal.
Houston stockpiled trade assets from the James Harden trade. A collection of juicy picks, as well as an assortment of quality prospects — Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason is quite the batch to choose from — could be all it takes to land Mitchell in the heart of Texas. A lot of teams will have trouble beating Houston's best offer, and Mitchell would very quickly transform Houston into a viable threat in the West.
There are other complicating factors, of course. Any team that trades for Mitchell needs to be confident in his willingness to re-sign. The Rockets do not possess the same track record of contention as the Lakers or Heat, for example. The Nets are in New York. We all thought he was going to the Knicks a few years ago. The Rockets are an odd duck, no matter how appealing the fit and upside is.
Mitchell has a lot of leverage here. If he deems Houston a viable long-term option, expect the Rockets to push hard. Houston made a major offer for Mikal Bridges last season, but the Nets said no. Mitchell would require an even bigger outgoing package, but the Rockets are serious about winning under Ime Udoka.