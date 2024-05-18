3 Jarrett Allen trades to help the Cavs reload around Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to reshuffle the deck this offseason. If Donovan Mitchell refuses an extension, he's probably getting traded. If he inks a new deal, well, that probably means Darius Garland is out the door. The days of two All-Star guards in the Cleveland backcourt are at an end.
We can also expect changes to the frontcourt. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on 'The Hoop Collective' podcast — maybe the most plugged-in national reporter when it comes to Cleveland basketball — the Cavs may look at trades for Jarrett Allen, who missed Cleveland's second-round loss to Boston with a rib injury.
Evan Mobley is eligible for a max-level rookie extension this offseason, which he's going to receive. Allen and Mobley form arguably the best defensive frontcourt in the East, but there are lingering questions about its postseason viability. Mobley has not expanded his offensive game to the level some scouts anticipated, and a full-time move to center could be what unlocks his NBA ceiling. That would require sacrificing Allen, who should have a long line of interested suitors across the league.
It's time for Cleveland to reconsider its approach. The Cavs cannot overreact — this was a very good team that fell victim to injuries and perhaps miscalculated coaching — but change is a clear necessity for Cleveland to reach its goal, which is contending for a championship. Assuming Mitchell sticks around and the Cavs are all-in on contending, here are a few Allen trades that could benefit everyone involved.
3. Grizzlies can trade for Jarrett Allen to reinforce frontcourt
It's hard to gauge Allen's trade value in a vacuum, but the Memphis Grizzlies can comfortably pay a premium to land a transformative talent in the frontcourt. With Steven Adams officially out of mix, Memphis will be in the market for another center to anchor the frontcourt next to Jaren Jackson Jr. The latter performed admirably as the full-time center for a shorthanded group this season, but he's optimized — at least defensively — as a roamer with another rim protector at his back.
Allen is a bona fide All-Defense candidate. He covers a ton of ground in the paint with his 7-foot-6 wingspan and springboard athleticism. He's highly disciplined too, with an advanced understanding of angles and positioning that helps him avoid foul trouble in most matchups, despite his spindly frame. The Grizzlies would immediately have the inside track to a top-five defense in a cutthroat Western Conference.
The offensive fit is great, too. Allen won't replicate Adams' passing and post-up dominance, but he adds a new wrinkle in the five spot. Ja Morant has never had a tried and true lob threat. Allen sets wide screens and offers a vast catch radius around the basket. With Jackson popping out to the 3-point line and stretching defenses horizontally, Allen can get vertical and apply pressure as the roll man.
As for the merits of this trade, well, Marcus Smart is four years older than Allen. He has also shown a few noticeable signs of regression in recent years. The Cavs need perimeter defense (and perhaps another playmaker) this offseason, but Smart alone isn't nearly enough. The No. 9 pick in a weak draft is a nice boost for Cleveland, but it could take another first-round pick to really drive a deal home.
His streamlined skill set will turn off skeptics, but Allen has mastered his role at a level few NBA players have. He's an elite rim protector, a voracious rebounder, and one of the best lob threats out there. He would take Memphis to the next level as the Grizzlies try to get back on the winning track.
2. Knicks solidify frontcourt with Jarrett Allen trade
The New York Knicks are equipped with plenty of trade ammo for a move of this magnitude. At first glance, the New York frontcourt looks mighty solid, but this offseason promises drastic change. Isaiah Hartenstein has essentially priced himself out of the Knicks' future. He's a free agent. Mitchell Robinson is a tremendous talent, but injuries continue to hold him back.
Allen ends any and all hand-wringing about the center spot in New York (at least until Karl-Anthony Towns or Joel Embiid become available). The Knicks can swing this trade and still have enough assets for a proper superstar trade down the line. The front office has done an excellent job of managing the longview while still building a competent, cohesive, and stubbornly competitive group in the short term.
There are plenty of similarities between Allen and Robinson, but the former fulfills the same role at a much higher level. Allen's timing, effort, and ground coverage in the middle would properly anchor a tough-as-nails Knicks defense. He is a premier backstop, often carrying the Cavs' top-10 defense next to Evan Mobley despite Cleveland's notable lack of perimeter defense.
On the offensive end, Allen offers another springy lob threat for Jalen Brunson and New York's playmakers. He doesn't reinvent the wheel as a player, but Allen is extremely efficient around the basket and he's committed to the principles New York embraces — all-out rebounding, high-intensity defense, and bully-ball physicality.
For Cleveland, Robinson is a more than sufficient replacement. He probably anchors the second unit while spending a fair amount of time next to Mobley in tall-ball lineups. Deuce McBride has been a postseason hero. The Knicks' fanbase would loathe to see him go, but McBride's shot-making and defense would be highly coveted by a Cavs team that is about to trade an All-Star guard.
1. Thunder can take next step with Jarrett Allen trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder are equipped with the deepest reserve of trade assets in the NBA. Even if it takes more than what is listed above, OKC should seriously consider splurging on the Cavs' All-Star center. While Jarrett Allen isn't the flashiest star addition, he address OKC's primary weakness and moves the Thunder closer to true title contention without breaking the bank.
It's as hard as ever to contend in the West right now. The Thunder claimed the No. 1 seed despite the second-youngest roster in basketball, but their limited size and physicality has proven difficult to overcome in a second-round matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Chet Holmgren can anchor a defense, but OKC is getting crushed on the glass.
Allen can easily share the frontcourt with Holmgren, a stretchy 7-foot shooter whose mobility on the perimeter is tailor-made for a roaming power forward role. Holmgren looks great as OKC's anchor in the middle, but Allen offers OKC optionality. The Thunder can still go five-out with Chet as needed, but Allen's ability to seal off the glass and operate with brute force in the paint would drastically improve OKC's outlook in critical postseason matchups (Dallas, Minnesota, Denver).
Defenses already ignore Josh Giddey and Lu Dort to pack the paint. Might as well incorporate a non-shooter who can set solid screens and provide a vertical threat at the rim. Allen accentuates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and the OKC backcourt. He shouldn't take away too much from Holmgren, whose spot-up 3s and face-up drives will not overlap with Allen's rim runs.
For Cleveland, Josh Giddey's reputation is more complicated than it was at this time last season. Still, he's a former top-10 pick with elite court vision and positional size at 6-foot-8. Ousmane Dieng is another former lottery pick with upside on the wing, while two first-round picks — with one guaranteed in the lottery this summer — is the cherry on top.