3 teams that could trade for NY Jets Zach Wilson in the offseason
Discover the potential trade destinations for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in the offseason.
By James Nolan
2. Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay is one of the best offensive minds in football, which is what got him a Super Bowl ring in 2022. Since then, the Los Angeles Rams have struggled to reclaim that magic.
Matthew Stafford has looked strong this season, and he’s got the Rams in the playoff picture right now. They likely won’t have a top pick in the upcoming draft to snag a potential franchise QB, but they could take a flier on Wilson.
The Rams shouldn’t give up any early-round picks, considering their need for young talent. Luckily, it likely wouldn’t take much to trade for the Jets young QB.
Allowing Wilson to back up Stafford could be just what the 24-year-old needs. This season the Jets wanted him to watch their Super Bowl-winning QB, and learn under him. Unfortunately, Aaron Rodgers got hurt in Week 1; forcing Wilson to take the reigns.
It didn’t work out for Wilson on the East Coast, but the West Coast could be his place. This offseason, don’t be surprised if the Rams go for the former second-overall pick.