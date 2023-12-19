3 teams that could trade for NY Jets Zach Wilson in the offseason
By James Nolan
1. Minnesota Vikings
Kevin O'Connell is a great offensive mind, as he has the Minnesota Vikings sitting in the playoff hunt even without Kirk Cousins. His team is now on their third starting QB this season, but it hasn't held them back as much as expected.
They still are seventh in passing yards in the NFL, and Nick Mullens has looked relatively good in O'Connell's offense. He threw for over 300 yards and tallied two touchdowns in a three-point loss this past week.
Mullens is not the long-term solution, and neither is Cousins. He is hitting free agency this offseason and it's unclear if the Vikings are interested in bringing the 35-year-old back.
With that being said, giving up a late-round pick for the Jets young QB could be smart. Justin Jefferson can make any pass thrower's job easier, and Wilson would love throwing him the ball.
O'Connell could be the coach Wilson needs. Even if he were to serve the Vikings as a backup, he would learn a lot in the system. With no clear starter on the table for next season though, it opens the door for the possibility of Wilson finding a starting job in Minnesota.