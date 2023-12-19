3 teams that could trade for NY Jets Zach Wilson in the offseason
Discover the potential trade destinations for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in the offseason.
By James Nolan
The New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but he hasn’t lived up to the bill. In his three seasons as the Jets starter, Wilson has a record of 12-21. The 24-year-old quarterback has 25 career interceptions and just 23 passing touchdowns.
New York hasn’t managed to put together a winning season with Wilson as the starter, and rumors are suggesting he’s frustrated with the Jets. Rich Cimini of ESPN believes the team will trade the third-year QB in the offseason, which could be the best-case scenario for both sides.
Wilson has flashed potential over the three seasons. After all, he was a second-overall pick. In the Jets Week 14 win over the Houston Texans, the third-year QB threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns.
The former BYU QB even outplayed Patrick Mahomes in Week 4 during their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw for just 201 yards and tossed two interceptions. Wilson finished the night with 245 passing yards, and two passing touchdowns, all while completing 72% of his passes. The Chiefs ended up winning, but Wilson showed he belonged in the NFL.
As much as he’s struggled, the Jets haven’t put him in a great position to succeed. Outside of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, he has no weapons. Additionally, the Jets have a terrible offensive line.
In 2021, the Jets managed to acquire a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for the 2018 third-overall pick Sam Darnold. It’s unlikely they’ll be able to fleece another team like they did a few years ago, but they could still gather assets for Wilson.
The potential is there for Wilson, as he’s still just 24 years old. Other teams around the league would potentially take a flier on him, and he could be valuable as a backup.
3. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons banked on Desmond Ridder to lead their talented roster into the playoffs, but it hasn’t quite worked. This season, the former Cincinnati QB has ten touchdowns to ten interceptions, and the Falcons are 6-8.
With a question mark surrounding the QB position in Atlanta, it would make sense for the Falcons to take a chance on the Jets' young QB.
Whether he would be the backup or the starter, Wilson could thrive in the Falcons offense. Firstly, their offensive line is much better than New York’s. Secondly, they have a ton of weapons.
Kyle Pitts is one of the most talented tight ends in the game and Bijan Robinson is one of the game's best young running backs. Drake London is also a talented wideout, as he’s racked up 769 receiving yards this season. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is also an offensive-minded head coach, something Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn’t.
Wilson’s career is far from over, and the Falcons could be a good fit for him. Whether he’d be the backup or starter, Atlanta could benefit by trading for Wilson.