3 teams that need to capitalize on bridge deal for Jordan Montgomery
With Cody Bellinger off the board, the focus of the free agent market now shifts to Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell.
By Curt Bishop
2. San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants are a team that has quietly had a very productive offseason.
While there are still question marks, they have signed Jung-Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, and Jordan Hicks and also traded for left-hander and former Cy Young Robbie Ray.
They could be in the Wild Card conversation with their current roster but will need another frontline pitcher next to Logan Webb to be a true postseason contender.
Montgomery is a pitch-to-contact type pitcher, and he could benefit from the pitcher-friendly dimensions of Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Giants would also have a significant chance to return to the postseason for the first time since 2021 and prove that season wasn't just a fluke.
Stopping the Los Angeles Dodgers and reigning NL champs, the Arizona Diamondbacks will certainly be a tall order, but adding Montgomery would give them a better chance to do that and re-emerge as a dark-horse contender in the National League.
The Giants were in the mix for most of the 2023 season until a September slide took them out of Wild Card contention. They ultimately finished the season 79-83 and ended up in fourth place in the NL West.