3 teams that need to trade for Jake Guentzel right now
With Jake Guentzel reportedly likely to get traded by Friday's deadline, these three teams should be doing whatever they can to land the star forward.
1) The Canucks can make their latest splash by trading for Jake Guentzel
The Vancouver Canucks have been more active than just about any other team throughout this season, making multiple trades to strengthen what is already a very good team. Vancouver has acquired both Nikita Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm already this season and should continue to go all-in by trading for Jake Guentzel.
It might be a bit of a hard sell considering the fact that Zadorov and Lindholm are also impending free agents, but the Canucks currently lead the Western Conference with 85 points and are just one point back of the Panthers for the league lead. The time for them to win is right now, so they should try and acquire Guentzel.
The Canucks do not have their 2024 first-round pick, but that pick won't be super valuable anyway. Perhaps the Canucks can trade their 2025 first-round pick and a prospect or two to get Pittsburgh interested.
Making another big trade could be what puts a very good Canucks team over the top. It could be what pushes them to a potential Stanley Cup winner which, of course, is the ultimate goal. Adding this point-per-game scorer on top of all of the talent they already have would make Vancouver arguably the favorite to win it all.