3 teams that need to trade for Jake Guentzel right now
With Jake Guentzel reportedly likely to get traded by Friday's deadline, these three teams should be doing whatever they can to land the star forward.
2) The Oilers could use the depth scoring Jake Guentzel would provide
After getting off to a horrific start to this season, the Edmonton Oilers have been the best team in the NHL for a while now. Edmonton fired coach Jay Woodcroft after an ugly 3-9-1 start to their season, but they've gone 34-11-1 since under current head coach Kris Knoblauch. After having such a steep hill to climb, the Oilers now sit in second place in the Pacific Division with 76 points and look like a playoff lock. Adding Guentzel would only strengthen their grip on a playoff spot.
The Oilers are a team built around their stars, that's no secret. Connor McDavid leads the way, with players like Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins helping form a really strong top-six. For years, one of Edmonton's biggest issues has been finding enough scoring from other parts of their roster. That's where a guy like Guentzel can help.
The Oilers are set at the center position with McDavid, Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins, and even Ryan McLeod capable at the position, but they don't have many great wingers. Hyman has been an excellent goal scorer for Edmonton, but there isn't much else for the Oilers to consistently rely on.
Guentzel would give the Oilers another elite scoring winger that they need. So far this season he has 22 goals and 30 assists, good for 52 points in 50 games. That'll work! Once he gets healthy Edmonton's offense can be even scarier if they acquire Guentzel.