3 Texas Rangers World Series champions who won't be back in 2024
The Texas Rangers just won the World Series. Despite their success, Texas is bound to lose some big free agents this offseason.
By Mark Powell
The Texas Rangers have won the World Series for the first time in team history. They came oh so close in two appearances under then-manager Ron Washington, but unfortunately fell short. With this win comes great responsibility, of course.
Texas will enter the offseason starting...now, actually. The Rangers feature several prominent free agents. Chris Young has likely already considered this, and has a plan in place. World Series glory is often worth losing key players, even if they were fan favorites in Arlington. The Rangers made history by winning the World Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.
Young will target the Rangers best available free agents, so Texas will surely be in the race for the following players. Yet, fans should prepare for the worst -- the following players will not be back in 2024.
Rangers who will not be back: Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery was acquired at the MLB trade deadline, and will be pursued by several MLB teams this offseason. In fact, Montgomery's former home, the St. Louis Cardinals, are expected to seek a reunion. FanSided's Robert Murray discussed this rumor recently:
"Jordan Montgomery will be expensive, especially as he continues to pitch like a frontline starter for the Texas Rangers. But the Cardinals know Montgomery, have actively pursued left-handed pitching in recent seasons, and ultimately acquired the left-hander from the New York Yankees for outfielder Harrison Bader at the 2022 trade deadline...Clearly the Cardinals like Montgomery. He was their best pitcher when he was in St. Louis...It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals pursue Montgomery again this winter, and a reunion makes total sense for both sides," Murray wrote.
If Montgomery leaves Texas, it will likely be because of the price tag. The Rangers have plenty of money invested in Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. They won their World Series. Montgomery's job is well done.