3 Tommy Edman replacements Cardinals can find before Opening Day
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be without a key piece on Opening Day, as Tommy Edman has been shut down. Here are three players the Cardinals can find to replace him.
By Curt Bishop
2. J.D. Martinez would be a high-profile signing for the Cardinals
Because there is no timetable for Edman's return, the Cardinals may find themselves searching for a longer-term solution. This is where J.D. Martinez comes into play.
Lars Nootbaar may be back soon and could still be on the Opening Day roster. He is in line to claim left field duties, but he can play center field if need be. Adding Martinez would allow the Cardinals to do that while also moving Nolan Gorman to second base and Brendan Donovan to left field.
Martinez could then be used as the team's designated hitter, or also play some outfield.
In 2023, Martinez hit .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI, yet he is somehow still a free agent.
The Cardinals offense, while powerful, has already taken multiple hits, but Martinez would give them a solid middle-of-the-order bat and strengthen the lineup exponentially.
Martinez is a six-time All-Star, a 2018 World Series champion, and a three-time Silver Slugger and was even teammates with Paul Goldschmidt in 2017 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He might even prove to be a solid insurance policy offensively if Masyn Winn struggles to hit and the Cardinals are forced to make Edman the starting shortstop when he returns to action.