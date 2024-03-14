3 Tommy Edman replacements Cardinals can find before Opening Day
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be without a key piece on Opening Day, as Tommy Edman has been shut down. Here are three players the Cardinals can find to replace him.
By Curt Bishop
Tommy Edman, who has been recovering from offseason wrist surgery, has been shut down. Thus, he will not be ready for Opening Day when the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in two weeks.
A clear timetable has not been set for Edman to return.
This means the Cardinals may have to do some extra shopping in free agency or potentially even shuffle their roster plans and let some young players battle for playing time.
With Edman out though, the Cardinals plans have been altered significantly.
Here are three players the Cardinals can use as replacements for Edman until he returns.
3. Tommy Pham would be an ideal Cardinals replacement for Tommy Edman
Pham recently helped guide the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series last year. But many forget that he actually began his career with the Cardinals late in the 2014 season.
Pham emerged as the team's starting center fielder in 2017, but the Cardinals ultimately shipped him off to the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline the following year.
Since then, Pham has bounced around between the Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and the Diamondbacks.
Pham would be a solid temporary replacement out in center field and could then be used as a fourth outfielder when Edman returns. This would also allow the Cardinals to shop Dylan Carlson, who has not lived up to expectations.
The veteran outfielder brings power from the right side of the plate and versatility, as he can play all three outfield positions.
Perhaps a reunion with the former Cardinals outfielder could be possible.
He hit .256 in 2023 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI with the Mets and Diamondbacks. His most productive season in St. Louis came in 2017 when he hit .306 with 23 home runs and 73 RBI.